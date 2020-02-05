Dwight Howard Reeling Over Kobe Death, Wanted To Show Him I'm a Winner

Breaking News

We all know the backstory ... Dwight Howard and Kobe Bryant clashed during DH's first stint with the Lakers.

But, Howard says he's spent the entire 2019-20 season trying to prove to Mamba that he's a winner ... and he's devastated that KB won't be around to see him achieve his goal.

"There are nights where I just cry myself to sleep just thinking about it," Howard told reporters Tuesday after the Lakers beat the Spurs.

Dwight Howard shares his appreciation for Kobe Bryant and how their relationship evolved.

"It was just really hard, 'cause for me, a lot of people thought me and Kobe hated each other and stuff like that and there were times where we just didn't understand each other ... and I didn't get a chance to tell him how appreciative I was for our time together and how thankful I was to be back here in L.A. and stuff like that."

Dwight continued ... "All year long I wanted to show him that I was going to do whatever it takes to help this team win. I've been wearing his shoes since the season started. I wanted him [to help me] in the dunk contest and all these things."