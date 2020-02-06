Angela Simmons Says She's Not Dating Bow Wow Right Now

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Angela Simmons says people shouldn't read too much into her cute dance vid with Bow Wow -- she knows what they WANT it to mean, but says they should pump the brakes.

Angela joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday and we asked about her viral TikTok with Bow Wow. As you know ... Angela and Bow used to date, and some folks are convinced the video is a sign love is once again in the air.

But, Rev. Run's daughter is pouring cold water on the notion of a rekindled romance ... she says they ain't back together. At least not yet.

Angela tells us things between her and Bow Wow are strictly platonic for now. After all, they've known each other since they were teens, and she explains why they've remained close for all this time.