Ex-WWE Superstar Adam Bomb Pleads Not Guilty To Narcotics, Conspiracy Charges

Ex-WWE superstar Adam Bomb is facing several serious drug-related criminal charges stemming from multiple incidents in 2019 ... but he's calling BS on the whole thing.

The 55-year-old wrestler -- real name Emmett Bryan Clark Jr. -- is being prosecuted in Maricopa County, AZ where he's accused of conspiracy, illegal control of enterprise, transporting or selling narcotics, drug possession and possessing a weapon during a drug offense.

Bomb was busted alongside Dennis Miccolis -- keyboardist for the 1960s band, The Buckinghams -- who faces conspiracy, illegal control of enterprise and transporting or selling narcotics charges.

Both men have pleaded not guilty ... and Bomb's attorney Robert Jarvis says the whole thing is a case of fake news.

"The police report contains alleged facts that have been grossly misconstrued and are incorrect," Jarvis said, according to Arizona Republic. "This includes incorrect allegations relating to medication and its use."

As for the weapon charge, Jarvis says it's a family heirloom -- a Korean War pistol that's stored at his home.