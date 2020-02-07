Lori Harvey Plays Coy When Asked if Steve Approves of Future

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Lori Harvey had just one answer when asked if her man Future's been father-approved -- BOY, BYE!!! Yeah, she played it coy with our camera guy.

We got Lori out at LAX Friday morning and, of course, we had to ask if Steve Harvey's got a crazy screening process when it comes to her boyfriends. Lori admits Steve's very protective ... but is he over barring and going full CIA mode?

Well, Lori wouldn't let up but when our camera guy finally worked up the courage to ask about Future, Lori played it safe and bolted. Smart kid.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we reported ... Future posted a picture up close and personal with Lori last month living it up in Jamaica. He rightfully noted, "Life is Good." They had been linked together in Nigeria but it became official on their Jamaica trip to celebrate her 23rd birthday.