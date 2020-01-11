Lori Harvey Appears to Confirm Relationship with Future Post-Diddy

TMZ Composite

Lori Harvey seems ready to go fully public on her relationship with Future -- this after several weeks of online speculation that she'd moved on with him post-Diddy.

Steve Harvey's daughter is celebrating her birthday weekend right now in Jamaica, and on Saturday she posted a clip of Future giving her a kiss on the cheek -- seemingly confirming what Internet sleuths were so sure of for a while now ... they're definitely together.

She captioned the quick snippet, "Life is Good."

Armchair detectives linked Lori and Future a while ago, as clues of his presence have popped up on her social media here and there -- including shots of his shoes, etc. On Friday, Lori was documenting her trip to Montego Bay ... and, again, glimpses of Future surfaced.

It's funny too ... it appears Future set Lori up with a super romantic entrance to her room, leaving a trail of rose petals leading to her bed -- which itself was covered in petals in the shape of a heart. However, nosey fans pointed out he'd apparently done something similar with other girlfriends of his -- namely, his baby mamas Brittni Mealy and Joie Chavis.

Some folks accused him of recycling the gesture.

Even if it was, that doesn't seem to bother Lori one bit -- because she responded with the ultimate GF move ... confirming him as her new boo. You'll recall ... Lori was rumored to have been dating Diddy earlier in 2019, but it looks like things fizzled out between 'em.