Ron Howard Predicts 'Amazing' Kobe Bryant Movies When the Time Is Right
2/8/2020 12:20 AM PT
It's only a matter of time before someone turns Kobe Bryant's story into a major Hollywood blockbuster ... so says Ron Howard who says the guy had a life fit for the big screen.
Howard is one of the most powerful people in the movie industry -- he recently worked closely with NBA superstar Dwyane Wade for a new documentary that's about to drop.
So, we had to ask if he'd consider working on a Black Mamba project at some point down the road and Howard says he's definitely intrigued.
"If given the opportunity under the right set of circumstances, sure. Without a doubt," Howard said.
One of the biggest issues surrounding a possible Kobe movie is the timing -- Ron says working with the family would be crucial, but they're still reeling from the tragedy and need to grieve before jumping into a movie.
Ron says whoever ultimately tells Kobe's story needs to be especially sensitive about that.
Besides being one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Howard says Kobe was a great guy, an emerging artist and a promising entrepreneur who was about to do some BIG things before his tragic death.
As we previously reported, Kobe was a part-owner of the UFC, was deeply involved in the tech industry and was making big moves in entertainment after winning an Oscar for his animated short film "Dear Basketball."
RIP.
