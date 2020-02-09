Andy Cohen Says Homophobic Iowa Voter Has a Friend in Pete Buttigieg

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Andy Cohen is stunned Pete Buttigieg is a real contender for the Democratic nomination for President, but he couldn't be happier.

We got Andy Saturday leaving Barry Diller's pre-Oscar bash and he seemed genuinely moved by Mayor Pete ... who was written off by many people in traditional media.

Andy made a great point ... the woman who said she just couldn't vote for Pete because he married a man needs a gay friend. He says she needs someone who can show her gay people are just like straight people in most respects ... they're people.

And, the "Watch What Happens Live" host had high praise for the way Buttigieg answered the question of what he'd say to that woman and what he'd do for her if elected Prez.