Sean Kingston Detained and Released As Cops Search for Guns

Sean Kingston was detained Saturday night after cops suspected he might be illegally packing heat, but he wasn't.

It went down at 8:15 PM at Dino's Chicken & Burgers. LAPD tells us ... officers got a call a male was brandishing a gun, and that's all it took to light up the squad cars and look for the perp.

Once they arrived, police ordered at least one man down on the ground and put Sean in cuffs as they led him toward a police car.

In the end, Sean at several others were questioned and released, because no gun was found.