Russell Wilson Rocks Man Bun During Night Out With Ciara

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Russell Wilson is well on his way to becoming a hair icon in 2020 ... 'cause the Seahawks QB debuted a man bun hairstyle while out with Ciara ... and it's a look that would make Jason Momoa proud.

Wilson has been trying new 'dos as of late... and a lot of people have taken notice of the many changes to his appearance.

The newest look -- long, straightened, Uncle Jesse from "Full House" kinda hair -- made its debut at the Tom Ford fashion show over the weekend ... and it's got everyone talking.

TMZ Sports shot Wilson out in West Hollywood with his pregnant wifey on Saturday night ... and he showed off the man bun modification to his hair, proving the dude is serious about the flow lifestyle.

To solidify the look, Wilson also rocked the man bun at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday night ... doubling down on the statement.