XFL Players Chug Hard Seltzers After First Win ... 'Stone Cold' Style!!!

How did the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks celebrate their first-ever win Sunday???

BY SHOTGUNNING HARD SELTZERS, BABY!!!

The postgame boozing all went down in Texas ... whereafter the Battlehawks beat the Dallas Renegades, 15-9, they hit the complimentary Bud Light Seltzers HARD.

Check out video from the locker room ... backup QBs Nick Fitzgerald and Taylor Heinicke grabbed the cans and went to work.

Fitzgerald went with the semi-traditional shotgun route ... biting into the can before pouring it down his throat. Meanwhile, Heinicke went straight-up Stone Cold Steve Austin style with his two cans!!!

Seriously, the footage is amazing.

As for the XFL's opening weekend as a whole ... seems most of the games went off without a hitch, which has gotta make Vince McMahon pretty happy.