Strip Club Says Dancer's Fall From Two-Story Pole Isn't Their Problem

The Texas strip club where a dancer came crashing down from a 15-foot pole is taking no responsibility for the incident ... because the CEO says they didn't tell her to make the climb.

As you know ... exotic dancer Genea Sky went viral after seriously injuring herself over the weekend when she fell from a two-story pole on the main stage of XTC Cabaret in Dallas.

But, the club is calling it an accident, and there are no plans to remove stripper poles as a result ... Eric Langan -- CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., which owns the club -- tells TMZ.

As we reported ... Genea says she fractured her jaw, sprained her ankle and cracked some teeth in the fall, and she underwent surgery for her injuries.

Langan tells us the club is looking into helping Genea financially. One thing's for sure ... she's not a full-time employee so she can't get worker's comp. It's unclear clear if she has health insurance. Langan says she should worry about her health first and money second. Really???

Anyway, the club's position -- entertainers choose their own routine, and as a company, they exercise no control over a dancer's art form, so if they fall -- it's on them.