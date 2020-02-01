Post Malone Gets $50k Worth of Singles to Throw Around in Miami Club

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Post Malone came bearing strip club-esque gifts to a regular night club ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Miami ... and people were just as willing to stoop low for a taste of cheddar.

The singer touched down in Miami a couple days before kickoff on Friday, and at the ass crack of dawn of 5 AM the next day ... he popped into E11EVEN Miami -- a 24/7 "ultraclub" -- in a celebratory mood. And, by that, we mean he was ready to start chucking cash.

We got this video of Posty being hand-delivered a few different boxes full of single dollar bills ... which ended up adding up to a hefty $50,000. Looks like a delivery from heaven.

Anyway, we're told PM and his crew spent the rest of the night making it rain on people for a few hours. We imagine he had his own elevated booth or VIP area somewhere, so the regular folks down below likely had paper falling on them for a while. Free for all!!!

BTW, this place ain't a gentlemen's club by any means. E11EVEN Miami's just a good old-fashioned disco with trapeze artists and whatnot. Nobody gets full-blown naked though.