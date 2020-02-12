Guess Who This Blondie Baby Turned Into!

2/12/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this adorable tyke would grow up to become a star on the stage and screen, he was born and raised in New Mexico ... where he began his career as a child actor and got discovered at a drama camp by a famous playwright and screenwriter.

Though his first big acting role was in a 1988 Whoopi Goldberg movie, he's better known for playing the titular character in a medical drama series on television the following year ... which ran for 4 seasons and earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

After that, he starred in a handful of TV movies and a cult classic sci-fi film, landed several guest spots ... and made his way to Broadway, where he'd eventually win a Tony Award in 2014 for Lead Actor in a Musical.

All this, and it doesn't even include his most-famous sitcom character ... which earned him Emmy noms every year from 2007 to 2010.

Can you guess who he is?

