Guess Who This Blondie Baby Turned Into!

Before this adorable tyke would grow up to become a star on the stage and screen, he was born and raised in New Mexico ... where he began his career as a child actor and got discovered at a drama camp by a famous playwright and screenwriter.

Though his first big acting role was in a 1988 Whoopi Goldberg movie, he's better known for playing the titular character in a medical drama series on television the following year ... which ran for 4 seasons and earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

After that, he starred in a handful of TV movies and a cult classic sci-fi film, landed several guest spots ... and made his way to Broadway, where he'd eventually win a Tony Award in 2014 for Lead Actor in a Musical.