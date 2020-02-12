TMZ Will Give You $5k to Show Us Your Talent, Get It on Camera!

Play video content

Ever wanted to put your seemingly useless talents to good use -- AKA, getting ca$$$h??? It's your lucky day, 'cause TMZ's got the dough, and we're ready to dish it out for some video.

Welcome to the "Show Us Your Talent" contest, where all you gotta do is capture your unique skills on camera and submit it here before Feb. 25 by 11:59 PM. TMZ will take a gander at all of the submissions, and whoever we like best will get $5,000. CASH. How 'bout that?!

What's more, we'll also get you some face time over the airwaves and put you on our show, "TMZ on TV." If you want an idea of what we're looking for, check out the vid above.

We got some of our own crew members to juggle, blow into a giant horn thingy, hula hoop and even tell weird jokes and recite facts. You can do better than that though, right??

Now, just to give you some quick basic parameters -- we're looking for a video no longer than 90 seconds, and also ... something we can broadcast without getting fined by the FCC. So keep it clean, people. Anything nifty, neat, clever or awe-inspiring will do just fine.