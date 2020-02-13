College Football Player Bodyslams Cop During Arrest ... Insane Police Video

Play video content Breaking News TMZSports.com

A college football player straight-up body slammed a cop during his arrest in Ohio this week ... and police video of the incident is INSANE.

Cops say on Monday they got a call from a woman at a Grove City, Ohio business who said Michael Harris -- an Eastern Kentucky University linebacker -- was acting erratic.

In the call, according to police docs obtained by TMZ Sports, the woman claimed 19-year-old Harris was being "aggressive" and "did not seem to be 'all there.'"

When officers arrived on the scene ... things took a horrible turn -- because cops say after they confronted Harris, it got violent.

You can see in police footage of the stop, the officers got into a wrestling match with Harris ... and at one point, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound linebacker picked up one of the cops.

The video of what happens next is wild ... you can see Harris puts the male officer over his shoulders and drops him to the ground with force.

Fortunately for the cop, he avoided serious injury in the fall ... and was able to help restrain Harris.

Eventually, cops say they were able to subdue the football player ... but instead of taking him directly to jail, they sent him to the hospital to get checked out.

Cops claim he remained aggressive there ... so he was sedated by medical personnel before he was eventually hauled off to jail.

Cops say in a search of Harris' vehicle after the arrest, they found pills and a digital scale that is "consistent with drug use." But the officers note in the report that Harris stated he was NOT taking medications or "illicit drugs."

According to court records, Harris has been hit with a felony charge of assault for the incident, as well as three misdemeanor charges -- disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing officials business.

Harris -- a top recruit who signed with Auburn out of high school -- just officially transferred to EKU this month. In fact, in a press release about EKU's Signing Day class last week, head coach Walt Wells said of Harris, "He brings size, explosiveness and speed to the inside linebacker position. He is a physical player."