James Brown Doctor Says D.A. Wasting Time, He Wasn't Murdered

James Brown was NOT murdered, regardless of what a woman who knew him is now suggesting ... so says the doctor who signed the legendary singer's death certificate.

Dr. Marvin Crawford tells TMZ ... the Fulton County D.A.'s Office is wasting its time in looking into so-called evidence from Jacque Hollander because he claims there was no evidence of foul play when he examined Brown right after he died.

Crawford says Brown suffered a heart attack on December 23, 2006, and was hospitalized. He suffered a second heart attack not long afterward ... and that's what killed him on Christmas Day.

The doctor tells us Brown had a long history of diabetes and hypertension, which contributed to his death ... and that's it.

Crawford admits he's never met Hollander and doesn't know how she's come to believe The Godfather of Soul might have been murdered.

As we reported ... Jacque presented Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard with a bin full of items and investigators have been directed to interview her. If her evidence holds up, Howard says he's open to launching a full-scale death investigation.

Crawford clearly believes that would be useless, and there's something else ... he denies he ever hinted otherwise.

As we told you, in a 2017 CNN interview Crawford did raise questions about Brown's death because the doctor reportedly wondered if James' heart attack was triggered by a toxic substance or an OD.

However, Crawford tells us ... "CNN said I said that but I didn't say that about the drugs."