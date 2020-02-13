Prosecutors Consider James Brown Death Probe, Woman Claims it Was Murder
2/13/2020 10:24 AM PT
James Brown might have been murdered ... so claims a woman who knew Brown, and just handed prosecutors stacks of what she believes is possible evidence of foul play.
A Fulton County D.A. spokesperson confirms Jacque Hollander met with Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard on Wednesday and gave him a bin full of items. Howard now says he's directing his investigators to interview Hollander ... and if evidence she presented to the D.A.'s Office holds up, Howard says he's open to launching a full-scale death investigation.
We're told Hollander -- who unsuccessfully first tried to meet with the D.A. in 2019 -- reportedly gave a list of possible witnesses and handed over a stack of printed text messages. She also reportedly explained how she came into possession of the bin.
James, of course, died on Christmas Day 2006 at an Atlanta hospital. His death certificate cites a heart attack and fluid in his lungs as the cause of death.
Questions surrounding James' death have always lingered. During a 2017 interview with CNN, Dr. Marvin Crawford -- who signed James' death certificate -- said he'd always wondered what exactly triggered James' heart attack and whether the sudden death was triggered by an overdose ... accidental or otherwise.
