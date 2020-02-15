3 Shot at Kandi Burruss's Atlanta Restaurant
2/15/2020 6:56 AM PT
Three people were shot outside Kandi Burruss's Georgia restaurant, and it appears cops know the identity of the culprit.
It happened Friday night at around 8 PM. A man walked into the Old Lady Gang restaurant in East Point and began firing.
A police official said the shooting was not random. Based on the police statement, it appears a man who was shot inside was the target, and then 2 other people with no connection were also hit.
Police are on the hunt for the suspect, but they say they don't have a motive.
Chaos erupted at the restaurant, which is just outside Atlanta. Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, own Old Lady Gang ... a popular eatery that features Southern cuisine.
