NASCAR's Ryan Newman Hospitalized After Scary Crash At Daytona 500

Nascar's Ryan Newman Hospitalized After Fiery Crash ... On Final Lap of Daytona 500

2/17/2020 5:38 PM PT
Breaking News
Launch Gallery
The Crash Scene Launch Gallery
Getty

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is in a Florida hospital after his car wrecked in a super-scary crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 ... and video from the crash is INSANE.

As you can see ... Newman's car flips several times as it hurtles through the air, eventually catching fire, spinning onto the infield and crossing the finish line on its roof. Somewhat surprisingly, no other drivers were injured in the crash.

Newman was rushed to a local hospital ... but his current condition remains unclear.

It's pretty crazy ... Ryan was trying to hold on to the lead when his car was nudged by Ryan Blaney and hit the wall on the final lap of the weather-delayed race

Denny Hamlin ended up winning the first race of the NASCAR season, while Newman was credited with a fourth-place finish.

Story developing ...

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

678 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video