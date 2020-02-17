NASCAR's Ryan Newman Hospitalized After Scary Crash At Daytona 500

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is in a Florida hospital after his car wrecked in a super-scary crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 ... and video from the crash is INSANE.

Scary finish at #DAYTONA500 when leader Ryan Newman flipped right before the finish. Denny Hamlin wins but all thoughts on Newman right now. pic.twitter.com/Fltj5w5d2g — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) February 18, 2020 @troyhirschfox5

As you can see ... Newman's car flips several times as it hurtles through the air, eventually catching fire, spinning onto the infield and crossing the finish line on its roof. Somewhat surprisingly, no other drivers were injured in the crash.

Newman was rushed to a local hospital ... but his current condition remains unclear.

It's pretty crazy ... Ryan was trying to hold on to the lead when his car was nudged by Ryan Blaney and hit the wall on the final lap of the weather-delayed race

Denny Hamlin ended up winning the first race of the NASCAR season, while Newman was credited with a fourth-place finish.