Kendall Jenner Hits Up Magazine Party in London for Fashion Week

Love is in the Air ...

Kendall Jenner and a bunch of her hotshot gals had quite a love affair in London.

Kendall was among the many stars who hit up LOVE Magazine's party Monday night at The Standard to wrap up London Fashion Week. Fashion Week now moves on to Milan but not before a little celebration in honor of the mag's 23rd issue.

Kendall wore a multi-colored long-sleeved dress that easily caught everyone's eye. Kaia Gerber let loose ... taking off her black blazer and opting for a more comfy yet still alluring black dress. Not to be outdone ... Hailee Steinfeld wowed in a leopard-print onsie.

Among other attendees included Yolanda Hadid, Courtney Love and Billy Porter.