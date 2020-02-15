Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Justine Skye Hit Up Whole Foods

Exclusive Backgrid

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Justine Skye grabbed some grub Friday ... presumably to celebrate Galentine's Day.

The famous trio hit up Whole Foods in the Big Apple. Judging from the shopping cart, it doesn't exactly look like a feast, but not everyone has to gorge on V-Day ... or G-Day.

They were all in NYC for Fashion Week, which ended Wednesday. Unclear whether Kendall hooked up with Ben Simmons at some point Friday. It seems pretty clear they're back together.

Anyway ... they looked great traversing the isles of Jeff Bezos' pricey store.