President Trump Pardons Ex-49ers Owner Ed DeBartolo, Jerry Rice Celebrates!

President Trump Pardons Ex-SF 49ers Owner ... Jerry Rice Celebrates!

2/18/2020 8:28 AM PT
Breaking News
President Donald Trump just held a surprise media event at the White House to announce he's pardoning former SF 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr..

Now, some back story ...

Back in the late '90s, DeBartolo -- who owned the 9ers at the time -- pled guilty to his role in a riverboat gambling scandal.

Long story short ... DeBartolo claimed he was being extorted by ex-Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards -- who demanded $400,000 in cash to get the last riverboat casino license offered up by the state.

In 1998, DeBartolo was found guilty of failing to report the transaction -- a felony -- and was sentenced to 2 years probation and ordered to pay $1 million in fines and other costs.

In 1999, DeBartolo gave up his stake of the 49ers.

Unclear why Trump decided to pardon 73-year-old DeBartolo on Tuesday -- the White House said a press release will be issued soon.

Jerry Rice and Jim Brown were at the White House for the announcement and praised Trump for the move.

Story developing ...

