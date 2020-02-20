Donald Trump's L.A. Fundraiser's Leftover Appetizers Stashed in Bathroom

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

President Trump's Beverly Hills fundraiser featured a fire menu as far as appetizers are concerned, but hopefully they weren't prepped in a bathroom ... 'cause that's where they ended up!

TMZ's obtained video of the aftermath of some of the hors d'oeuvres served at the Montage hotel Tuesday night, and for some reason ... they were stashed in a small bathroom -- between the bathtub and the toilet.

The appetizers and drinks menu for the pro-Trump event is posted on the catering food warming cabinet -- which is also in the bathroom -- and along with the leftover lamb meatballs and mint yogurt sauce seen in the vid ... looks like there were delicious options.

The hors d'oeuvres list also includes burrata with roasted tomatoes and garlic croutons, poached prawns, chicken empanadas, miniature crab cakes and truffle mushroom risotto balls.

Seems like they must have been quite a hit, because there's not much leftover ... unless more food was stored away in another bathroom.

We broke the story ... Trump not only raised a bunch of money at the fundraiser, but he used it as an opportunity to mock Bernie Sanders, the current front-runner to challenge him for the presidency.

TMZ.com