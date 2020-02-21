Ex-Ohio State Football Players Face Up To 33 Years In Prison In Rape Case

Breaking News Getty

The two Ohio State football players who were kicked off the team last week after they were accused of rape and kidnapping are now facing up to 33 YEARS behind bars ... TMZ Sports has learned.

As we previously reported ... a woman claims she was forcibly raped on Feb. 4 in the Columbus, Ohio area by two Buckeye players, senior corner Amir Riep and senior safety Jahsen Wint.

According to court docs ... the woman claims she went over to Riep and Wint's apartment to watch a movie, but was later restrained by both men and forced to have vaginal and oral sex.

Now, we've learned the two football players -- who were booted from the OSU team just hours after they were arrested -- are facing DECADES in prison over the allegations.

According to the indictment Friday, the two men were hit with 3 felony charges apiece -- two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

"If convicted on these charges, both men face a maximum consecutive term of 33 years of incarceration as well as registration of sex offenders," Franklin County District Attorney Ron O'Brien said.

The two men are due back in court for a hearing on the case next month.