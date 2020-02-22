Rep. Adam Schiff Mugs for Selfies with Fans Outside Coffee Bean

I'll Have a Latte with Some Selfies on the Side

Congressman Adam Schiff is not only Donald Trump's arch-enemy, he's also now a celebrity.

The Democrat from Burbank was flanked by security Friday afternoon as he showed up to the Coffee Bean on the Sunset Strip.

When he left the java joint, he mugged with a few supporters who recognized him and asked for selfies. Schiff obliged.

There was a funny moment. An eyewitness tells us at one point Schiff gave his coffee to a security dude while he took a selfie, and the hired muscle didn't look too happy.