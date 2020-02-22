Bella Twins to be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

We're Goin' In the WWE Hall of Fame!!!

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have a lot to celebrate these days. Aside from the fact they're both pregnant, they're also both about to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame!!!

The Bella Twins were guests Friday night on “A Moment of Bliss” on SmackDown, where they and everyone else learned they were going to be 2020 inductees.

Nikki & Brie started their WWE careers in August 2008, and became hugely popular. Brie was the first to snag a championship, defeating Eve Torres to become WWE Divas Champion in April 2011. Nikki followed suit a year later ... crushing WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

The twins became pop culture icons, introducing a new generation of fans to wrestling ... especially with their reality shows, "Total Bellas" and “Total Divas,” as well as their YouTube channel, which boasts more than 2.6 million subscribers.

Both women are well along -- and close together -- in their pregnancies.