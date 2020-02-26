Maitland Ward Says Spielberg Shouldn't Worry About Daughter in Porn

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Steven Spielberg is reportedly worried about his daughter jumping into the adult entertainment scene -- but he's got nothing to sweat about ... so says Maitland Ward.

We spoke to the former 'Boy Meets World' star-turned-porn star Wednesday in L.A., and asked her to weigh in on the famed director's adopted child, Mikaela Spielberg, announcing she's now a porn star ... and dad apparently not being thrilled about it behind closed doors.

AP

At first, Mikaela said her parents seemed pretty supportive about her career choice ... which Maitland says is awesome and how more parents should look at it if their kid goes down that road. But when we point out Steve is said to have been privately "concerned" and "embarrassed" over the whole thing ... Maitland says she gets that side of it too.

Fact is ... it might be surprising for parents to hear, but with more talking -- the more Maitland feels people will come around to the porn scene being part of the entertainment biz. And as far as Mikaela goes, MW thinks her name alone will keep her safe and sound.

Mikaela, who's 23 years old BTW, isn't doing hard core stuff yet -- just solo on-camera performances. If she makes that next step to include more people, that's where Steve might need to fret a bit, according to Maitland. Even then though ... she says she'll be fine.