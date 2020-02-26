J Lo & Shakira Halftime Show Draws 1,300 Complaints, 'This Is Soft Porn'

Getty

"The halftime show last night was beyond inappropriate. Shakira laying on her side gyrating like sex, Lopez on a stripper pole, Lopez bending over to expose her butt crack, both performers grabbing their vaginas, Shakira grinding her butt against some tinfoil wearing man’s penis. This was incredibly offensive. My children were watching."

That was one of 1,312 super pissed-off people who complained to the FCC after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's scorching hot Super Bowl halftime performance.

TMZ Sports requested the complaints made to the Federal Communications Commission -- a U.S. government agency which regulates television -- and it's clear while many praised the performance ... others, not so much.

"Completely inappropriate half time-show with simulated orgies, stripping, and borderline pornography. This is a family event during prime time and should never have happened," ... a viewer from Indiana wrote.

"I do not subscribe to The Playboy Channel, we do not buy porn for $20 a flick, we simply wanted to sit down as a family and watch the Super Bowl. God forbid we expected to watch football and a quick concert but instead had our eyes molested," a family from Tennessee wrote.

The continued ... "JLo’s movie Hustlers was rated R so since when is rated R viewing allowed on network TV at 7/8:00pm?"

A person from Michigan even evoked Janet Jackson's infamous wardrobe malfunction ... saying JJ's performance was "by far better," despite showing nudity.

Some people were so pissed, they say they're DONE watching football.

"That was a disgusting display allowed of something that our children can't un see!!!"

"Strip clubs have that crap with sluts performing like this! This is soft porn! Fine the NFL or stop the HALFTIME shows! Beyond INAPPROPRIATE!!! Honoring a dog killer now THIS! BOYCOTTING THE NFL!!!"