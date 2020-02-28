NHL's Bobby Ryan Scores Hat Trick In Emotional Return ... After Alcoholism Battle

Play video content Breaking News Courtesy of the NHL

Unbelievable moment for Senators star Bobby Ryan -- who returned to the ice in Ottawa on Thursday after taking 100 days off to get sober ... and he pulled off a HAT TRICK!!!

The 32-year-old had stepped away from the team on Nov. 20 to focus on battling alcoholism through the league's substance abuse program.

Tuesday marked 100 days of sobriety -- and Thursday night was Ryan's first game back at the Canadian Tire Centre ... where he was welcomed by adoring fans.

The energy in the place was insane -- many fans holding signs showing their support for Ryan, who was clearly touched by the love.

When the puck dropped, RYAN WENT OFF -- slapping 3 goals in a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks!

After goal #3, the arena erupted in a standing ovation and a "BOB-BY!" chant -- you can see Bobby got choked up and had to wipe away tears from his eyes.

After the game, Ryan told reporters, "I knew Ottawa being the community that it is that the reception would be good. It just got harder to keep the emotions down throughout the game."

Ryan added, "It was incredible. They supported me and I got to contribute. You can't write that, the way that went. It was just an incredible evening, so thank you to all of them."