LAFC Fans Unveil Amazing Kobe And Gianna Bryant Tribute At Game

LAFC Fans Unveil Amazing Kobe & Gigi Tribute ... Huge Banner At Game
2/28/2020 6:15 AM PT
This is pretty awesome ... fans at Thursday's LAFC game unveiled a HUGE tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant -- and started a stadium-wide, spine-tingling "Ko-Be" chant at the same time.
The tifo -- soccer's term for in-arena visual displays -- popped up shortly before LAFC's Concacaf Champions League match against Club Leon in Carson, CA.
Beautiful tifo from @LAFC3252 #kobeandgigiforever 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/YFJeIODOSl— Lauren Terry (@LaurenTerry) February 28, 2020 @LaurenTerry
And, you can see in video of it all ... it's massive -- and amazing.
Fans raised purple and white placards that spelled out the Nos. 8 and 24 ... while a banner with Kobe and Gigi's faces plus the words, "Kobe & GiGi Forever," raised behind the goal.
Soon after ... the entire stadium joined in a raucous "KO-BE" chant as well.
Team star Carlos Vela also wore a captain's armband that had Kobe's initials and jersey numbers on it.
Mamba Mentality. #LAFC pic.twitter.com/vJWEvSCdwm— LAFC (@LAFC) February 28, 2020 @LAFC
The LAFC match was the team's first at home since Kobe, Gianna and 7 others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, CA.
And, in perhaps its BEST tribute to Kobe on the night ... LAFC ended up securing a huge 3-0 win.
