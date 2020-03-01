Celebs Piggin' Out -- Happy Pig Day!

It's pig day and there really is no better way to celebrate this wacky holiday than to share some snaps of piggies hoggin' up famous feeds!

From stars such as Khloe Kardashian and Nick Lachey to Jessica Burciaga and Anthony Anderson these celebs have helped some sweet snouts get a good whiff of their lavish life.

In honor of this big day we're sharing some of the best pig appreciation pics with you ... Dive right into our gallery of celebs pigging out to see all the famous faces making some new four-legged friends!