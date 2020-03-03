Mischa Barton Too Boring to Return for Season 2 of MTV's 'Hills'

Mischa Barton Not Coming Back for 'Hills' Season 2 ... Production Sources Say She's Too Boring

3/3/2020 10:07 AM PT
Exclusive
TMZ.com

Mischa Barton won't be back for Season 2 of the 'Hills' reboot -- we've learned she's being replaced with someone who's got more spunk ... and a few more Hollywood stories too.

Sources familiar with the production tell TMZ ... Mischa wasn't asked to come back for the new season of 'The Hills: New Beginnings' -- in fact, we're told she's the only one who isn't returning to reprise her role ... everyone else is slated to make a comeback.

The reason ... our sources say producers found Mischa's story line a bit bland, and her personality a little boring. Bottom line, she wasn't bringing much drama to the show.

Now, who MTV brass think will add a little much-needed juice ... the one and only Caroline D'Amore -- the D'Amore's Pizza heir-turned-DJ and one-time Tinseltown socialite. Caroline used to party it up with Kim K and Paris Hilton back in the day, so she's been around the block.

Getty

As for Mr. Brody Jenner -- who was part of the OG cast -- he'll be coming back with a much heavier wallet than he started out with. We're told he held out 'til the bitter end, and walked away with a pretty sweet deal ... our sources say he scored around $50k an episode.

New beginnings ... and at least one new face. Bring on that 2000s nostalgia!!!

Related Articles

30 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later