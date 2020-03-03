Nashville Predators Invite Tornado Victims To Bridgestone Arena

'We Love You, Want To Help'

The Nashville Predators are opening the doors of Bridgestone Arena to those affected by the devastating tornadoes that killed at least 22 people ... and serving pizza for everyone in attendance.

Tornadoes hit the area early Tuesday morning ... destroying part of the city and leaving many without power.

The local NHL team is stepping up to help those impacted by the tragedy ... offering pizza and a place to get away.

"We love you and we want to help," the Preds tweeted.

We love you and we want to help. We will be serving pizza at @BrdgstoneArena beginning at 11 a.m. for all those affected by last night's storm. Please feel welcome to come and bring anyone who needs it. 💛🍕



The Titans have also released a statement, saying, "We extend our deepest sympathies to those families who lost loved ones in the tornadoes last night and are heartbroken to see the damage across Nashville and Tennessee."