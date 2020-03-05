Dez Bryant On NFL Comeback ... 'I'm Ready to Put On a Show!'

Breaking News

Dez Bryant says he's physically and mentally healthy to play in the NFL again -- insisting his time away from the game has helped ... but now he's ready to ball out again!

"I miss the game," Dez told BSO while sitting courtside at the Dallas Mavericks game Wednesday night ... "I did get injured but I'm not even worried about that."

"It was just more so up here [mentally] than anywhere and I got that in check and I'm just ready to put on a show."

31-year-old Dez hasn't played a snap in an NFL game since suiting up with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. He later signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints but tore his Achilles during a workout before his first game.

Bryant has been training like a maniac ever since -- even working out with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who sat near Bryant at Wednesday's game.

Play video content

Dez says his comeback isn't really about proving the haters wrong -- but more about getting back to doing what he loves.

"I don't give up ... that's just who I am."