Dez Bryant Slams Jason Garrett After Firing, 'Cowboys Just Became Contenders'

Talk about piling on ...

Dez Bryant BLASTED Jason Garrett after the Dallas Cowboys fired the coach Sunday ... with JG's ex-superstar saying, "I don’t have no sympathy for coach Garrett losing his job."

"The cowboys just became real contenders."

The dig seems to have come out of nowhere ... Garrett helped draft Dez in 2010 and made him into one of the league's best receivers shortly after.

But, it seems there's clearly some animosity there ... 'cause Dez doubled down on the Garrett criticism after some fans fired back at the receiver on Twitter.

"Man it’s so much I can say..." Dez wrote. "I’m being nice."

What's weird is Bryant seems to be on GREAT terms with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones -- remember, the two kicked it together in a private box for a Beyonce's concert in 2018, despite being cut by the team after the 2017 season.

Maybe Bryant thinks it was Garrett who drove him out ... not Jones. But again, everyone knows the buck ultimately stops with JJ.