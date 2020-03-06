NASCAR's Brian France Suing 'Drunken Brian France' Parody Twitter Account

Breaking News Getty

Ex-NASCAR CEO Brian France says the parody Twitter account "Drunken Brian France" is NOT funny ... and now, he's suing over it.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, France says back in Feb. 2014 ... John Steele created the account, @drunkbrianf -- and has been tweeting about the famous NASCAR exec. ever since.

Some of the tweets from the account -- which has more than 18,000 followers -- included ribbing France over his drunk driving case, other jokes about the 57-year-old's lifestyle and general NASCAR talk.

But, in the suit, France claims Steele has taken it too damn far ... and now, he wants the guy to pay up.

France says Steele has harassed, demeaned and abused him from the handle ... and even says it misleads people to believe the account is actually run by France himself.

In fact, in the suit, France says one of the top results when you google his name shows the @drunkbrianf account.

France is suing for invasion of privacy and emotional distress ... and he's asking for damages.