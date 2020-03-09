Valentina Shevchenko Says Joanna Jedrzejczyk Got Robbed, Rips Weili Zhang

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

UFC star Valentina Shevchenko -- one of the top MMA fighters on the planet -- thinks the judges got it wrong ... and Joanna Jedrzejczyk should have gotten the decision over Weili Zhang.

"I don't believe [the judges got it right]," Shevchenko told us in NYC ... claiming Joanna landed "more clear strikes" than her opponent.

In fact, when you watch our clip with Valentina ... even though she's very respectful about Weili, it's pretty clear she wasn't super impressed with Zhang's performance.

We asked Valentina if she would be interested in dropping down a weight class to fight Zhang, but Shevchenko doesn't think Weili wants the smoke.

The long story short ... VS says if Weili struggled to beat Joanna, she'd get DESTROYED by Shevchenko, who beat up Joanna pretty decisively when they fought in 2018.

"She's a good fighter," Valentina says ... "but it's not enough for the high league competition."

As for Valentina, she's currently on a 5-fight win streak with victories over legit fighters like Katlyn Chookagian, Jessica Eye and Joanna.

Valentina's only losses in the UFC have come from Amanda Nunes, who's widely regarded as the greatest female fighter of all time.