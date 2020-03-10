Stedman Graham Says Oprah Got Barack Obama Elected But Won't Be Anyone's VP

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Oprah's longtime partner, Stedman Graham, says Barack Obama owes his presidency to O -- so she's got political clout, but she's not about to be a running mate for either Democratic candidate.

We got Stedman in our nation's capital Tuesday afternoon and asked if Oprah should hop on the ticket with Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders -- now that lots of folks are clamoring for the old, white men to choose a minority woman as veep.

That's when Stedman dropped his Obama bombshell. He says Oprah's the main reason Barack was elected Prez in 2008 -- but he also makes it clear, she's got no public office aspirations of her own.

Sure, Oprah endorsed Obama back in the day, but Stedman says that doesn't mean she's political. We asked him if a personal call from Barack would change her mind, though .. and he gave us some insider VP scoop.