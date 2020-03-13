Congress Loads Up on Popeyes Ahead of Trump's Coronavirus Address

Congress Loves That Chicken From Popeyes!!! ... Loads Up Before Trump Speaks Up on Coronavirus

3/13/2020 11:14 AM PT
Exclusive
CHICKEN FOR THE CRISIS
Congress is divided now more than ever except when it comes to chowing down ... 'cause they all apparently love Popeyes!!!

Our camera guy in D.C. just saw moments ago a cart full of orders from Popeyes being wheeled into the Capitol building. You can see two staffers unloading the bags full of orders before heading inside.

Coronavirus or not ... politicians gotta eat. Especially with President Trump set to hold a news conference at 3 PM ET for an update on, in Trump's own words, the "CoronaVirus!"

But, get this ... we're told it's possible some members of Congress put in a huge order because the cafeteria inside the building may be shut down -- again, blame the coronavirus -- and there's limited food options.

Guess the fast-food joint was right ... everyone loves that chicken from Popeyes. Good thing we're not dealing with the bird flu.

