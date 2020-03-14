What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Celine Dion stop you in your tracks! Tackle this obstacle by keeping an eye out for the sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic!

The singer was spotted out in New York City earlier this week. We have made some changes to this floral photo and now it's time for you to see if you have what it takes to tackle this challenge! Get a good look at these pics to see if you can find the differences between the two super-similar snaps!