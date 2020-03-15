'7th Heaven' Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21

3/15/2020 6:59 AM PT
Exclusive

Lorenzo Brino, who starred in "7th Heaven," has died ... TMZ has learned.

The 21-year-old actor was killed when he lost control of his Toyota Camry and it struck a pole. Brino was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead.

The accident occurred last Monday around 3 AM in San Bernardino County, but the name of the victim was not confirmed ... until now.

One of Brino's friends made a tribute video, calling him a "beautiful soul."

Brino was part of a quadruplet ... and all of them appeared on the show on a rotating basis as infants. They were on the show from 1999 to 2007. When Lorenzo first appeared on the show -- when Annie Camden gave birth -- it was one of the most-watched episodes of the series.

Lorenzo's aunt, Janet Brino, said, "To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart. God needed another Angel and he took you. Please watch over your mom and dad.  You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas ... You got a big job up there."

Lorenzo was 21.

RIP

