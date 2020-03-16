Kevin Durant Summer Return 'Not Very Realistic' ... Biz Partner Says

Breaking News TMZ.com

Did the NBA coronavirus suspension just breathe life into a possible NBA return for Kevin Durant?!?!

Sorry, Brooklyn Nets fans ... it sounds like the answer to that question is a big, fat NOPE ... 'cause KD's right-hand man, Rich Kleiman, says a summer return from his Achilles injury is "not very realistic."

Of course, the 31-year-old superstar went down with the injury in the NBA Finals last June ... and KD hasn't played a minute of NBA basketball since.

With the entire Association coming to a screeching halt last week due to the coronavirus outbreak, many fans -- especially in BK -- speculated the suspension could be a blessing in disguise for Durant.

But, KD's longtime business partner, Rich Kleiman, put an end to the speculation on Monday ... telling ESPN the chances are slim he suits up in time for a potential playoff push for the 7th-seed Nets.

"Honestly, not very realistic from my standpoint, and not even spoken about," Kleiman told "Golic & Wingo."

At the time, KD was given a 12-month rehab timeline ... which would time up perfectly with the league's potential return date.

Regardless, Kleiman says don't hold your breath.

"It feels like (playing this season) clearly was not something that was in the cards prior to all this."

"And, now, I think just like the rest of the world, it's hard to take anything more than day by day."

Kleiman says the next step is figuring out the best place for KD to rehab while following the CDC's new recommendations ... which suggests no gatherings of more than 50 people.