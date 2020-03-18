Mike Tyson's Gangster Explanation About Why He Doesn't Fear Death
Mike Tyson 'I Don't Fear Death' ... Here's Why.
3/18/2020 3:24 PM PT
Mike Tyson isn't scared of dying -- not even a little bit -- explaining, "living might be more complicated than dying to me."
Yeah ... Mike opened up about life and death during a very candid interview with "The Sportsman" -- where the boxing legend was asked if he was afraid of dying in the ring.
"I knew there was a possibility that I could die during training, during a fight. I knew that. But I wasn’t scared, because I thought if anybody was going to die, I would do the killing."
TERRIFIED YET!?
There's more ... 53-year-old Tyson got super deep about the concept of life and death -- and explained why he's not worried about what happens after his time on Earth runs out.
"Life is pretty interesting. We’re born not knowing, we die not knowing where we came from. But our life prepares us for our death. We still don’t know sh*t about it, but when we get to a certain age, we’re not scared of dying no more, like it was when we were young."
In fact, when Tyson was asked if he looks forward to death -- here's what he said.
"Yeah. I don’t fear it. Living might be more complicated than dying to me. The belief of it. I don’t know if it’s true. Because living takes a lot of courage. Without the courage, you can’t handle living."
He continued, "Living is a journey; living is a struggle. People have everything and they still can’t do it, they struggle. We take ourselves too seriously. We think we’re somebody. Who the f**k? We’re nothing! We come from sh*t; we think we’re special! Fame is sh*t."
15 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.