Mom Pulls Mean Coronavirus Prank on Daughter Using Fake Poop

A mom went to great lengths to pull a bathroom prank on her daughter -- it's nothing new, but with the added element of coronavirus ... it's definitely nastier and, if you ask us, downright cruel.

The prank starts off as all good pranks do ... with a mother sitting on the can with the door wide open. She then asks her daughter to come in and hand her the roll of toilet paper -- a hot commodity these days -- and the good girl obliges.

However, the prankster mom rubs some chocolate on her daughter's hand in the exchange and ... you gotta see her reaction.

"Is that poop?!" has now been replaced with "Is that coronavirus?!"

The poor girl immediately starts crying and rushes to the sink to wash it off while the mom cackles in laughter. To be fair, Mom quickly apologizes and fesses up to the prank ... but it seems like some damage was done.