Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Make Ventilators for Coronavirus Patients If Needed

We'll Come to the Rescue, If Needed

Elon Musk's offering to make ventilators to help coronavirus patients who desperately need them, but his proposal begs the question ... what's the freakin' holdup?!

The Tesla founder stirred the pot on Twitter late Wednesday night when he replied to someone who told him to "stop being an idiot" about the COVID-19 pandemic and use his factory to make ventilators as quickly as possible.

Elon's response -- "We will make ventilators if there is a shortage."

It's not necessarily the most heroic way of putting it, but it's promising to see Musk committing to helping out ... following the footsteps of other major motor companies that have already promised to lend a hand in any way possible.

Problem is ... health experts are already clear ... there WILL be a shortage of ventilators for those seriously infected with the coronavirus. So, Elon's "if" seems moot.

Of course, just days ago he said the "danger of panic still far exceeds danger" of COVID-19, and cited a CDC suggesting if we over-allocate medical resources to coronavirus it will come at the expense of treating other illnesses.