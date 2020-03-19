Celebs used to those Hollywood nights of glitzy parties ... are quickly becoming Hollywood homebodies -- and they're making self-quarantine look super-comfy.

As you know, nearly all of showbiz is in shutdown mode due to the coronavirus pandemic -- and all those folks normally in front of a camera, are now stuck at home. Yes, for once, A-listers are going through the same crap as you -- looking like a lazy bum at home. Try to ignore the fabulous homes around them!

Check out the famous faces -- like Ellen DeGeneres, Natalie Portman, Justin and Hailey Bieber and Lady Gaga -- who are practicing good "social distancing." Others staying the heck away include Alec Baldwin, Demi Moore, Seth Rogen, and Ariana Grande.

Okay, we admit it's gonna be hard to avoid the fabulous digs of Andy Cohen, Steve Aoki, Dan Bilzerian and many more, but a lot of 'em are cozy in their jammies ... just like you.