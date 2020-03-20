Los Angeles County Beaches Cut Down Volleyball Nets Due To Coronavirus

Exclusive

The coronavirus pandemic is giving new meaning to the March tradition of cutting down nets ... beaches across Los Angeles County are making sure no one plays volleyball.

L.A. County workers are busy cutting down volleyball nets across the Santa Monica Bay Friday, this only hours after California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered residents to stay home to help slow down the spread of the novel virus.

The decision to take volleyball off the table makes sense when you think about it ... everyone in a volleyball match touches the ball, and they're usually sweating and perspiring, which is not a good combination when it comes to COVID-19.

Despite the "Safer at Home" order for California residents, people can still go outside to walk and get exercise ... officials urged folks not to congregate at the beach, and now there's no way to get a volleyball game going.