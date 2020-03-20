Vanessa Bryant Finds Kobe Probate Case Affected By Coronavirus Chaos

Exclusive

Vanessa Bryant's trying to get affairs in order for her and her kids following Kobe's death, and coronavirus is making it difficult ... so she's asking the court for some help.

Vanessa filed legal docs asking a judge to appoint a guardian ad litem for her 2 daughters -- Bianka and Natalia -- as well as another for Capri ... as it pertains to modifying Kobe's trust to include Capri. This is a standard way of doing things -- judges routinely appoint guardians to represent the independent interests of the children -- but now she says it's urgent.

Why? Vanessa says "due to court closures caused by the global pandemic" there is major uncertainty with how the court system will stay open ... so she needs to get her ducks in a row STAT.

We broke the story ... Vanessa just filed other legal docs asking a judge to amend Kobe's trust to include their youngest daughter, 9-month-old Capri, who was born after Kobe last amended the trust.