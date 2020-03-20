Vanessa Bryant Praises Amazing Kobe & Gigi Tribute Tattoo, 'BEAUTIFUL'

Breaking News

Vanessa Bryant is blown away by a man's new tribute tattoo to Kobe and Gianna ... calling the piece "beautiful" and praising the artist for the work.

"Just came across this," Vanessa said Thursday. "So amazing. What a BEAUTIFUL tribute to my Gigi and Kobe. Kobe would never want to outshine our baby girl. Thank you for honoring them together❤️"

The man who did the ink -- Steve Butcher -- is famous in the tattoo world ... he's put down art on everybody from Matt Barnes to Lonzo Ball -- and has been tattooing Kobe tributes weekly since the NBA legend's tragic helicopter crash in January.

Butcher's pieces are insanely real ... and the skin work he did on a Kobe fan's leg this month really touched Vanessa.

"This is really beautiful," she said.

The artwork features a picture of a smiling Kobe with his daughter, Gigi. It also has butterflies and a portrayal of the night the Lakers left Mamba and Mambacita jerseys on courtside seats at Staples just days after their deaths.