The Game Reveals Kobe Bryant Face Tattoo, 'Forever'
2/12/2020 12:26 PM PT
The Game will pay homage to the late Kobe Bryant everywhere he goes from now on -- the rapper has revealed a new face tattoo in honor of the NBA legend.
Game added to his ink collection on Wednesday with a sideways 8 and Kobe's autograph above his right eyebrow ... which symbolizes "Kobe Forever."
Game -- who is still grappling with the loss of the L.A. icon -- has also planned a song to honor Bryant and has worn his jerseys during his current tour.
The Compton native is no stranger to face tattoos -- he had a butterfly on his left cheek before covering it with an L.A.-inspired piece. He also has a tear drop under his right eye.
Game hit up Dark Ink Gallery in Glasgow ... just hours before his show at O2 Academy.
NBA superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis put permanent art on their bodies in honor of Bryant ... with LBJ getting a snake with Kobe's numbers and "Mamba 4 Life" underneath it.
J.R. Smith, Shareef O'Neal and 2 Chainz have also commissioned Bryant memorials on their bodies.
88 COMMENTS
